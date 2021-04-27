Jerry Todd

Jerry Arthur Todd, 88, Russiaville, passed away 1:40 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Waterford Place Health Campus. He was born in Roane County, TN on December 17, 1932, the son of the late Willis and Lula (Stizler) Todd. He married Verble Templeton, and she survives.
Jerry attended radio and television schooling in order to become a radio repairman at Delco Electronics. He served in the United States Army. Jerry loved to fish, garden, and tend to his chickens on the farm.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Arthur (Tara) Todd; daughter, Caroll (Jim) Evans; son-in-law, Rick Cannon; grandchildren, Angela (Mike) Newton, Roger (Veronica) Evans, Jennifer (Steve) Pisula, Anna (Ron) Whybrew, Jerry Lee Cannon and Taylor (Parker) Singleton; great-grandchildren, Breanna Newton, David Newton, Isebella Newton, Julia Newton, Ronnie Whybrew, Rosie Cannon, Little Jerry Cannon, Kalista Pisula, Rachel Pisula, Kiara Evans and Cyrus Singleton; great-great-grandchildren, Maverick Newton and Maddox Newton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie Cannon; and four brothers, George, Carlos, Louis and Lee Todd.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 pm to 3 pm Friday, April 30, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Harry Beard officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery with Military Honors being performed by the United States Army and Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.