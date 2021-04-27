Jay Knight

Jay Dee Knight, 69, Kokomo, passed away 7:45 am Friday, April 23, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent- Kokomo. He was born January 2, 1952, the son of the late Robert Earl Knight and Frances Eleanora (Plasters) Small. On April 29, 1990, he married Kathy Robertson, and she survives.
Jay was a 1970 graduate of Taylor High School. He worked a variety of self-employed jobs, most recently working with his son Chad for the last 9 years. Jay loved to fish and hunt. He was a Nascar and IndyCar fan and enjoyed taking trips with his family to watch the Indy 500. He was a member of Chapel Hill Christian Church.
In addition to his wife, Jay is survived by the mother of his children, Ann Marie Hoppes; his children, Chad Dee (Laurie) Knight, Jeremy (Sharon) Knight; step-children, Trista (Dave) Hill; Trent (Rebekah) Robertson, Tracy Jo “TJ” (Dave Jordan) Robertson; grandchildren, Austin Dee Knight, Brandon Knight, Cameron Knight, Becca Knight, Kaden Knight, Rachel Hill, Gracie Hill, Isaac Hill, AC Robertson, Cambell Robertson, Keegan Tedder, Kyndell Tedder, Sawyer Robertson, Nelson Jordan; siblings, Phillip (Diane) Knight, Sue Kinsey, Beth Giallongo, Marria Knight, Robert “Bobby” (Betty) Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday April 29, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jay’s memory to Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Rd. Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.