Iretha Pearl (Bless) Fewell, 86, passed away on April 21, 2021. She was born January 22, 1935 to the late William Bless Sr. and Gertrude Philapy. She married Eugene Wayne Fewell, Sr. on March 2, 1952. Eugene passed away on March 7, 2012. Iretha worked at National Grocery, Haag’s Drug Store, and Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco Store. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, enjoying cooking for her family and watching game shows. Iretha is survived by her sons, Eugene W. Fewell, Jr (companion Anh), Lafayette, IN, and David Fewell (Lora), Kokomo, IN; her daughter, Beverly Lawrence (Rick), Kokomo, IN; her brother, Robert Philapy; her sister, Kathrine Webb; eight grandchildren, Eugene Fewell III, Jason Fewell, Billie Warnock (Terry), Bobbie Shanks (Nic), Tosha Brown, Trenda Brown (Gorden), Anknua Hancock, and Ashly Fewell; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. Services for Iretha will be held at 1:30pm at Ellers Mortuary Main St on Monday, April 26, with an hour of visitation held prior. Iretha will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden.

