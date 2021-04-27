Iretha Pearl (Bless) Fewell, 86, passed away on April 21, 2021. She was born January 22, 1935 to the late William Bless Sr. and Gertrude Philapy. She married Eugene Wayne Fewell, Sr. on March 2, 1952. Eugene passed away on March 7, 2012. Iretha worked at National Grocery, Haag’s Drug Store, and Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco Store. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, enjoying cooking for her family and watching game shows. Iretha is survived by her sons, Eugene W. Fewell, Jr (companion Anh), Lafayette, IN, and David Fewell (Lora), Kokomo, IN; her daughter, Beverly Lawrence (Rick), Kokomo, IN; her brother, Robert Philapy; her sister, Kathrine Webb; eight grandchildren, Eugene Fewell III, Jason Fewell, Billie Warnock (Terry), Bobbie Shanks (Nic), Tosha Brown, Trenda Brown (Gorden), Anknua Hancock, and Ashly Fewell; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. Services for Iretha will be held at 1:30pm at Ellers Mortuary Main St on Monday, April 26, with an hour of visitation held prior. Iretha will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden.
Tags
- Fewell
- Anknua Hancock
- Beverly Lawrence (rick)
- Iretha Pearl (bless) Fewell
- Jason Fewell
- Ashly Fewell
- Bobbie Shanks
- Tosha Brown
- Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco Store
- Beverly Lawrence Rick
- David Fewell
- Kathrine Webb
- Eugene Wayne Fewell
- Trenda Brown
- Haag’s Drug Store
- Homemaker
- Terry
- Billie Warnock
- Eugene Fewell Iii
- Iretha
- Robert Philapy
- Gertrude Philapy
- Eugene Wayne Fewell , Sr.
More from this section
Most Recent
- UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, April 28: What we know
- Eight or nine Husker wins and a full stadium this fall? Moos confident in what he calls 'realistic expectations'
- Bill Moos praises 'very special' fundraising efforts as $155 million facility project breaks ground Friday
- Arizona men's golf takes lead over ASU in Pac-12 Championships
- Britney Spears to speak about conservatorship at court hearing
- David and Victoria Beckham return to the UK
- Justin Theroux pronouncing own name wrong
- Former Husker star Harry Tolly wasn't only a QB; he confounded Sooners in '59 as DB as well
- Portland Trail Blazers sign ex-Wildcat Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for remainder of season
- Montana State names starters after spring scrimmage
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kokomo man arrested for child exploitation, possession of child porn
- Lady Louise Windsor to inherit Prince Philip's carriage and horses
- Kokomo man sentenced to 35 years for sextortion scheme
- State alcohol law changes set to spur development in Gary, Cedar Lake, Valparaiso
- Former firefighter sentenced to probation in exposure case
- Indiana property taxpayers set to gain new protections despite effort to derail proposal
- California foster parents asked to take unaccompanied migrant children
- Sheriff's dept., SWAT team swarm Baymont Inn
- Ho. Co. moves back to 'blue' status on state COVID map
- KPD issues statement on Chauvin trial
Images
Videos
Collections
- 20/20 Vision vs. Finch Exterior Solutions
- Championship Park: A closer look at the new facilities
- Kokomo Perspective – April 21 Issue – Mugshots
- Major and minor leagues opening day
- Rookie and T-ball opening ceremonies
- Kokomo 12U vs. Jarrell Orthodontics softball
- Championship Park softball opening ceremonies
- Kokomo Perspective – April 28 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – April Issue – Mugshots
- Meeting the Kokomo Bobkats team