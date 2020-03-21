The Indiana Primary Election has been postponed until June 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the country.
For the first time, every Hoosier who wants to vote by mail will be able to for the upcoming primary election.
"Hoosier Democrats have reached an agreement with our Republican counterparts to move the May 5 primary to June 2. Republicans have agreed to join a bipartisan petition to the Election Commission for an unprecedented expansion of vote by mail for the primary election," said Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody.
To vote by mail, click here. The form can be printed and mailed to Howard County Circuit Court Clerk, 104 N. Buckeye St., Room 114, Kokomo, IN 46901.