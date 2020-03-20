Indiana 211 is adding additional resources for Hoosiers in need of assistance connecting with health and human services agencies in their local communities.
Indiana 211 has created a new website to serve as a clearinghouse of information on COVID-19 resources. The organization is also adding 20-30 new navigators to handle increased call volume. Community Navigators help people who contact 211 to identify their goals, prioritize their needs, and connect them to valuable community resources.
Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from thousands of health and human services agencies in their local communities – quickly, easily and confidentially. This includes needs such as food, utility, health care, childcare assistance, etc.
For individuals seeking services within Indiana, contact 211 here:
New website for COVID-19 related information: https://in211.communityos.org/COVID-19
Phone: Dial 2-1-1 or 1-866-211-9966 (available 24/7, this line is only for seeking services within Indiana)
Text: Text your zip code to 898-211 (available Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
For all other 211 assistance: www.in211.org
Job postings for the open 211 navigator positions are available here:
https://www.indeed.com/job/remote-disaster-triage-agent-temp-7c139c674cdc2d77
https://www.indeed.com/job/community-navigator-de03d64326961cfb
https://www.indeed.com/job/volunteer-community-navigator-32333ae136ad8969