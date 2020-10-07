Howard County virtual debates held tonight

The first round of local debates will be held tonight virtually and will feature candidates for county positions.
Hosted by the Kokomo Perspective, Kokomo Tribune, League of Women Voters, and the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, the debates will begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed virtually on Zoom, and they will be livestreamed on social media.
Register to tune into the event via Zoom here.
Questions to candidates will be fielded by Brian Oaks, owner of the Kokomo Perspective, and Karen McLean, a representative with Kokomo Chamber of Commerce and Alliance.
Questions from viewers will be accepted via Zoom and moderated by Sarah Brichford.
In the first debate, incumbent county treasurer Christie Branch (R) will face off against Edward L. Foster (D). Following that, newcomer Rick Emery will debate incumbent Jack Dodd for the District 2 County Commissioner seat. The last debate of the evening will feature Martha Lake, James Papacek, Daryl Maple, and Warren Sims as they vie for the county council-at large position.
A second round of virtual debates will take place on Oct. 14 and will host candidates running for State Representative District 32, District 38, and District 30. To register for that debate via Zoom, click here.