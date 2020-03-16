Howard County imposes COVID-19 restrictions until April 19

During the Howard County Commissioners meeting today, numerous restrictions were imposed for Howard County aimed at cutting down the spread of COVID-19.
These restrictions, effective on March 17 at 8 a.m., include the closure of multiple facilities and restrict public and private gatherings and travel.
"Indiana is currently experiencing a public health emergency," said Dr. Don Zent of the Howard County Health Department. "At this time, it appears Howard County has a community-acquired illness. The measures being instituted may seem difficult and excessive, but they are necessary to help limit the spread of COVID-19 within our community."
The restrictions are:
- For a period of 60 days, effective immediately, there shall be no public or private gatherings of more than 10 people, and all citizens are to attempt at all possible times to maintain a social distance of six feet or more from others. The 10-person restriction does not apply to workplaces so long as the social distancing guidelines are followed and internal safeguards are put in place with regard to cleaning and social distancing.
- All school buildings and school facilities are to remain closed through April 19. School facilities may remain open in order to provide emergency meals on a take-out basis.
- The Kokomo Family YMCA and all other gyms or workout facilities located in Howard County are to remain closed through April 19.
- All branches of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and Greentown Public Library are to remain closed until April 19.
- The Howard County Museum shall remain closed through April 19.
- All entertainment or recreational establishments, including but not limited to bowling alleys, movie theaters, trampoline facilities, all ballparks, and golf courses are to remain closed through April 19.
- Only those organizations providing essential services such as the Kokomo Rescue Mission, Bona Vista, CAM, and the like may remain open subject to further order.
- Howard County is placed on a "yellow" travel alert. The commissioners reserve the right to increase the alert to "orange," permitting travel to and from work, to the store, and other essential travel only, if deemed necessary at a later time. Regardless, motorists are requested to stay off of the roads unless necessary for essential travel.
This is an ongoing and evolving public health crisis, and there may be further restrictions, according to the Howard County Commissioners. In addition, the commissioners requested that all citizens "maximize and observe all safety precautions and comply with the social distancing guideline at all gatherings, whether formal or informal, public or private."
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said that should the situation improve, the restrictions could be lessened before April 19.
Wyman also acknowledged the effect the restrictions will have on local businesses and encouraged those business owners to discuss options with their bank or financial institution.
"We realize the significant impact on some of our local businesses that this will have. We had a conference call today with local banks and lending institutions. Each one of them has recommended that any business affected by this ordinance reach out to the bank in which they have an established relationship with already," he said. "They will be equipped to share with you potential solutions on the short term, as well as any new programs offered by the federal government. During time of crisis, unfortunately, scam artists rise to the top. Please only work with banks and lending institutions with which you have an established relationship."