In compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s instructions and with an abundance of caution, the Honeywell Foundation is suspending all events at Foundation properties, including the Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Eagles Theatre, Dr. James Ford Historic Home, and Charley Creek Gardens through Thursday, April 9.
The Foundation is working with agents, managers, artists, and partners in an effort to reschedule performances when possible. Guests will receive updates via email and social media as they become available. Guests are asked to hold onto their ticket(s) as they will be honored for the rescheduled date(s).
In the event of a show being canceled because behalf of COVID-19, guests will receive a 100% refund and will be contacted directly by the Foundation with more information on how to receive the refund. If guests are unable to attend a rescheduled event, a 100% refund will be issued.
While all programs and events are suspended, Eugenia’s Restaurant will remain open during normal business hours.
"The Honeywell Foundation values the health and safety of its guests, artists, staff, and community and will continue to monitor the situation closely and with public safety in mind. The Foundation is saddened by the loss of programming for the coming month but will share excitement with the community when events move forward as rescheduled," read a statement from the Foundation.