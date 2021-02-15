Ho. Co. under winter storm warning until Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Howard County that remains in effect until Tuesday morning.
The storm warning calls for heavy snow, difficult travel, and high windspeeds. Snow accumulations of six to 10 inches, with isolated higher amounts, are expected, along with wind speeds this evening into tonight between 15 and 20 miles per hours.
The National Weather Service said the conditions will create lower visibility, drifting conditions, and difficult travel. Those traveling are encouraged to carry a flashlight, food, and water in case of emergency.
Howard County is under a yellow travel advisory. There are no restrictions at this time, but drivers are urged to drive with caution.