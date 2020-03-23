The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today called on Hoosiers to help keep the state’s network of food pantries open.
FSSA is tracking the number of food pantries operating across the state as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Now is the time for us as Hoosiers to double down on our best quality -- serving each other,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA secretary. “Food pantries are critical harbors of hope in many local communities, and with them facing difficulties operating and possibly reducing the food supply to our neighbors in need, it’s time to sound a loud call for help across the state.”
Many food pantries are supported by a volunteer workforce, with many volunteers over the age of 60. Understandably and thankfully, many of those older Hoosiers and others with health challenges are choosing to stay home to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.
Sullivan urged anyone who not in a vulnerable population or demographic to answer to call to help at a local food pantry. Hoosiers can call 2-1-1 and ask for a list of nearby food pantries.
Anyone having troubling obtaining enough food for themselves or their families should call 2-1-1 for help. Those in Marion County can also use the Community Compass app on a smart phone.