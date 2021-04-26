FSA offers free car seats, car seat fitting stations

For the past eight years, Family Service Association (FSA) has been working to ensure more children are properly restrained while on the roads.

The nonprofit operates a car seat fitting station and provides free car seats to primary caregivers. The outreach, said Barb Hilton, director of Prevent Child Abuse Howard County, is needed. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 85 percent of child safety seats are being used incorrectly nationally.

“So when you talk about prevention education and safety, car seat safety is definitely one of those things. We’re all traveling. We’re all in cars. Kids are being transported in car seats, and it’s definitely an area we can improve child safety,” said Hilton.

FSA is a permanent fitting station that offers 10 hours a week of education and installation to any Indiana resident who would like information on car seat installation. Employees at the fitting station are certified passenger safety technicians (CPST) and have undergone training to help caregivers properly install car seats. The technicians also must complete continuing education training every two years to keep abreast of changes in the car seat industry as well as state laws.

According to Hilton, there have been drastic changes in how car seats are installed and the types of car seats on the market just since the fitting station started in 2013. In addition, each state has its own car seat laws, and the manufacturers of the car seats have particular rules as well.

The CPSTs can educate caregivers on all of this information and help them to not only be in line with state law but also ensure their children are properly restrained. FSA also offers free car seats to those who qualify, and it currently has an abundance of infant car seats available to any pregnant woman who resides in Indiana.

“What’s really neat about this program is it really does help people who can’t afford to purchase a car seat, but it’s also for anybody. It just transcends all different age groups and all different incomes,” said Hilton. “We have helped grandparents who are picking up kids from the airport who have never transported a child in this particular car seat, or it might be a new mom who has a $400 car seat and doesn’t know how to get it installed correctly. Or it can be somebody who can’t afford a car seat, and they’re pregnant. We can help them out prior to that baby being born.”

In Indiana, all children under age 8 must be properly restrained in a child safety seat according to the manufacturers' instructions. Children under 1 year old and less than 20 pounds must be restrained in a rear-facing car seat, and many newer seats will hold a child rear-facing up to 30 to 35 pounds.

Hilton said parents and caregivers are encouraged to keep their children rear-facing as long as possible.

“We really try to encourage rear-facing longer. Parents are very anxious to turn those kids around forward-facing, and it’s not as safe for their neck and their head,” she said. “It’s interesting because they didn’t use to do that, and now they are being a little more specific about wanting to keep that child rear-facing longer.”

Some parents, Hilton said, are ready to turn their child to forward-facing when their feet might touch the seat. However, if the child is within the height and weight requirements for the car seat to be rear-facing, Hilton said that is OK. And if a child is in a gray area where they weigh in that 30- to 35-pound range, she encouraged parents to still keep them rear-facing.

As far as the types of child restraint systems, the typical progression goes from an infant seat to a convertible car seat to a forward-facing seat with a harness system to a belt-positioning booster seat.

As children get older, Hilton said it’s common for parents to not always restrain their child until age 8. However, she stressed the importance of keeping children properly restrained as they’re older as well.

“When kids get to that 5- to 8-year-old age period, a lot of parents stop worrying about buckling them in a booster, and so we really want to encourage that that age is still really important because the seat belt doesn’t fit them correctly usually,” Hilton said, adding that that age group has the most injuries in car accidents due to children not being buckled correctly. “Most people are very conscientious about having that infant seat for an infant, but a 6 year old, strapping them in a seat belt, it doesn’t seem to be as risky.”

FSA also puts on “booster bashes” where technicians visit schools and other places to provide booster seats to children in that age group.

FSA offers the fitting stations by appointment, and parents who cannot afford to purchase car seats who have the children present and meet other requirements will be provided a car seat. FSA currently has an abundance of Evenflo Nurture infant seats that are available to any pregnant mother who completes a training session via Zoom. Training will be held in May. For information on how to participate, email barbhilton@fsahc.org.

Participants will be emailed a voucher to pick up a free infant seat from FSA, and they also can make an appointment with the fitting station to have the seat installed if they choose. There are no income restrictions for the infant seats.

For more information on fitting stations around Indiana, including in Howard County, call 1-800-KID-NCAR or FSA at 765-457-9313.