Frances Lorayne Maher, 100, of Kokomo, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 26, 2021 at home. She was born to Ben Hoy and Ruth (Weagley) Hoy on November 2, 1920 in Kansas City, MO. She married John E. Maher on May 11, 1946 in Kansas City. They were happily married for 65 years before his passing on February 4, 2011.
Frances graduated from North Kansas City High School with the class of 1942. Throughout her life, she was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Howard Home Economics club, Rosary club, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Most of all, Frances was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved having her family close, cooking, and canning, and gardening with the kids.
Surviving her is sons; John E. Maher II and Thomas Maher (Bridget), daughters; Michelle Hinesley (Larry) and Julie Smock (Brian), grandchildren; Coley Hinesley, Reid Hinesley (Ashley), Whitney Hinesley (Lori) and Gatlin Hinesley (Bailey), Tracy Bohler (Pete), Lisa Wheeler (Jake), Ashleigh Kaylor (Kenny), Matt Maher (Bridget), Andy Maher, Mindy Higgs (Don), and Eric Guge,