Former firefighter sentenced to probation in exposure case

A former Kokomo Fire Department firefighter who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to his child’s teenaged babysitter in 2018 was sentenced last week to a year of unsupervised probation.

In 2018, Thomas Granson was arrested after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl, a babysitter working at his home at the time. He was arrested for performance before a minor that is harmful to minors. Last week, Granson received his sentencing of a year of unsupervised probation, and he was ordered to pay $250 in restitution to the victim, as well as $185 in court costs.

A no-contact order was issued for Granson for both the victim and her family.

Initially, Granson pleaded not guilty to the crime, and his defense argued in 2019 that “flashing” didn’t constitute a crime. The charge initially was filed as a level 6 felony but was entered as a class A misdemeanor last week during the sentencing hearing in Howard County Superior Court IV.

According to court documents, Granson already had completed 100 hours of community service by finishing “numerous projects” for Kokomo Urban Outreach in the form of remodeling, painting, and donating about $400 worth of materials.

The hours were said to have been completed within six days, from April 9 to 14, and one of the days, April 14, lists Granson as working for 24 hours.

When asked if the hours were correct, Jeff Newton, executive director for Kokomo Urban Outreach, declined to comment. The Kokomo Perspective attempted to verify the hours through the probation department Howard County Community Corrections, and a representative with community corrections said that, by law, Granson at least would have had to have taken a lunch and that the hours did not go through her office.

The incident stemmed from a July 2018 case in which a Howard County Sheriff’s Office detective met with the victim who said Granson repeatedly made her uncomfortable.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was a babysitter at Granson’s home at the time. The victim said, during her time babysitting, she once had told him that she wanted to go on a mission trip and travel the world.

Granson allegedly told the victim, “Yeah, but you really gotta be safe, like there is so many people with sex trafficking,” and he also was quoted as saying, “If I wanted to rape you, I could because I’m stronger than you.”

The victim told the detective the comment “caught her off guard.”

Another situation cited by the victim was an incident in which her 19-year-old cousin accompanied her to Granson’s home, and the KFD firefighter at the time offered both girls a beer, which they declined. Then he allegedly offered the girls marijuana, and the 14-year-old claimed she declined it while the older individual accepted. The probable cause affidavit indicated Granson smoked with the 19-year-old out of a “vape-like smoking device.”

Granson’s advances culminated on July 20 when he arrived home at 11 a.m. after a shift with the fire department. After the victim handed Granson his infant child, he told her “she had really pretty eyes.” Granson then showered, and while the babysitter was folding laundry, he approached her while clothed in just a towel.

Granson then, standing about a foot away from the minor, said, “This is for your fantasies,” before dropping his towel and exposing his genitals to the girl. The victim told investigators that she removed herself from the situation “as fast as she could.”

According to the affidavit, Granson approached the girl again and told her “she was his type … and looked like (his wife),” but he said nothing could happen between them because he’s loyal to his wife. But, he also told the girl “he knows that 15-year-old girls have fantasies.”

After she told Granson that he had made her uncomfortable, he made the victim “pinky promise” to not tell anyone about the incident.

During the sentencing hearing last week, Granson’s defense indicated that he desired to move out of Indiana. The victim’s mother said to Superior IV Judge Hans Pate that her family would “definitely appreciate if he was not local.”

Prosecuting Attorney Chris Gaal told the court that although the event was traumatic for the family, there also had been a “significant passage of time since it happened,” along with “significant amounts of emotional and psychological healing that’s take place since then.”

Should the case have gone trial, Gaal said the victim would have lost her anonymity. The prosecution wanted to avoid going to trial so as not to “re-traumatize” the victim.

With Granson pleading guilty, Gaal said the victim can “achieve some kind of closure from this traumatic event.”

Pate agreed, saying that the main reason he gave the nod to the plea agreement was because the victim’s family, who he said “know what’s best for her,” agreed to it as well.

“And there's always an understanding for prosecutors who care that you don't want to re-victimize the victim and put them through a difficult jury trial with a skilled defense attorney who can make things look sometimes the way they aren't or the way they weren't,” Pate said. “And the real risk there is to subject the victim to scrutiny in front of a bunch of strangers in a public forum and lose their anonymity and traumatize them.”

Further, Pate said he thought the victim, with the help of counseling and family support, will “get better.”

The judge also called Granson’s actions “disgusting” during the hearing.

“But it is a very disgusting thing,” Pate said. “The thing that makes it especially disgusting is the fact of how close this young lady was to this family and how that trust was violated. That's the worst part of it. And I really strongly believe that, Mr. Granson, that you shouldn't be coaching any sports whatsoever, whether it's your kids’ sports teams or anyone else. And I think that something caused you, whether it's pornography or something, caused you to fantasize about this situation with this 15 year old to the point where you acted outside of your normal boundaries and did something that is, I'm sure, very out of character for you but has traumatized this child for years. So one selfish act like that can have a traumatizing ripple effect of traumatization for someone in that situation.

“And it's not just because it's a minor; it's because of the power control situation. So, hopefully, you've learned what you need to learn from this, and you can move on in a positive way and put this behind you. If you do get in trouble, anything as much as a speeding ticket can sometimes bring us back up in front of the court. So you've got a year to live an exemplary life and not get in any trouble, any arguments with people, and anything that could turn into any kind of a criminal case. Otherwise, it'll come back up, and we'll be back.”

Granson said during the hearing that he’d be moving out of state soon.