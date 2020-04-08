Former Coca-Cola president dies at 89

EP Severns, the former longtime Coca-Cola president, has died. Severns, 89, served as president of the local company for 60 years and worked for the company for 70 years. He retired last January and was succeeded by his son, Craig Severns.

The following articled detailed Severns' life upon his retirement and was published Jan. 2, 2019.

Coca-Cola president to ‘taste the feeling’ of retirement

EP Severns announces retirement after 60 years, to be succeeded by his son, Craig

Coca-Cola and the company's local president, EP Severns, have something in common: they’re both iconic.

While serving as president of Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo for 60 years, Severns became the well-known, personable face of the brand locally and has been there alongside countless changes the company has undergone. Now, Severns is passing the torch to his son, Craig, as he announces his retirement.

Severns, 88, said he was grateful to continue the business that was once owned by his father and uncles and now to have his son carry it on. Working for a family-owned business, he said, was the best career he could have had.

“I just felt so comfortable working for a business that my family owned. It just looked like it had a better history than maybe anyplace else I could do the work because my family owned the place,” said Severns, surrounded by Coca-Cola memorabilia in his apartment at Primrose Retirement Community.

Severns’ father and two uncles purchased the Coca-Cola franchise for Kokomo, Logansport, and Peru in 1935. From a young age, Severns said he always knew he wanted to work for the business when he got older. So he did. He began at age 16, working part-time at the Kokomo plant while on summer breaks from Kokomo High School.

When he graduated in 1949, he took on a more fulltime role while attending classes at IU Kokomo, which was located at the Seiberling Mansion at the time. A short decade later, in 1959, Severns was promoted to president of the company at the young age of 28.

Coca-Cola was the most prominent soft drink around at that time, and the brand was, by many accounts, the best-known brand in the world.

Craig credited a man named Robert Woodruff for helping turn the business into the global success it had become. Woodruff was the president of Coca-Cola of Atlanta during World War II. When the U.S. entered the war after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Woodruff made a decision that left a lasting impact on the company. He wanted bottling plants everywhere troops were stationed.

“He was a very, very strong leader,” said Craig. “He made the decision right then that he wanted to start building bottling plants around the world where we had troops stationed, and he wanted all U.S. servicemen to have access to Coca-Cola, which was a fantastic public relations move for them. But the even bigger benefit of that was, when the war was over, now Coca-Cola already had started to build up this big, international presence because they didn’t have that much of an international presence prior to that. That just jump-started it so much, so that’s when they went to becoming a global brand. Probably by the ‘50s, it was the best-known brand in the world.”

When Severns started as president of the company, Coca-Cola only was sold in six-and-a-half-ounce returnable glass bottles. Customers would pay a deposit when they purchased them and then return their empty bottles to get back their deposit.

The only other product that was offered by Coca-Cola at that time was called Quality Beverages, which also were sold in glass returnable bottles. Customers could choose from several flavors: orange, root beer, grape, cream soda, and lemon-lime.

In 1969, another quality product entered the plant: Severns’ son, Craig. Craig began working part-time for his father, much like Severns had for his father years prior, while attending Kokomo High School. After graduation, Craig moved to Bloomington to attend Indiana University where he earned a business degree. Following graduation, Craig worked off and on at the plant before he decided it was time to take the job more seriously.

“I spent about a year after college just knocking around and not accomplishing much of anything. I lived in Florida for a while, and I worked at the plant off and on. I’d get $200 in my pocket, and I’d be gone for three weeks — one of those deals. After about a year or so of that vagabond life, I said, ‘This is a pretty good program here. I should probably put a little more effort into it,’” said Craig.

In June 1975, Craig began working fulltime at Coca-Cola as general manager. For the next several decades, he worked alongside his father and experienced many of the company’s highs as it continued to innovate and maintain its strong reputation — and also some lows. One of the toughest decisions Craig said he ever had to make was in 2005 when he knew it was time to shut down the production line in Kokomo.

By then, the company had grown so much with introducing new products that it became prohibitive to run the lines. Craig said he and Plant Manager Mike Fox knew it was the right thing to do, but they were nervous when they entered Severns’ office to run the idea by him.

The pair made their pitch to Severns, and the first question Severns asked was, “Will anyone lose their job?” Craig explained that the 14 employees who were working on the lines would be moved to other jobs and that there wouldn’t be any layoffs. That was all it took to convince Severns. Severns told Craig and Fox to go ahead and shut down production.

Craig said his father’s number-one concern always has been his employees.

Now, Craig gets to carry on that legacy. Severns said it’s a proud moment for his son to be taking over.

“It’s a great idea. He’s been working with me for most of his life, so it’s a natural feeling. It works out well,” he said.

Today, the Coca-Cola plant boasts more than 600 different products and upwards of 70 employees in Kokomo who work to get the products to businesses and, thus, into customers’ hands. Craig said he and the other employees used to make the comment that if a product wasn’t milk-based or alcoholic, Coca-Cola most likely distributed it. Today, the company even has milk-based products.

Now, Craig said he’s looking forward to seeing the company continue to thrive well into the future and to carry on his family’s business.

“It’s exciting. The business is just a lot of fun, and the most fun part is I really enjoy the people I get to work with. We’ve got a great group of people,” he said.

Looking to the future, the company will continue to innovate and introduce new products in a changing market, he said.

“We know that we will face some hurdles in the business because there are going to be some legislative-type things that we see as threats. We know we will always have things we need to address in our business, but we’re just proud of the workforce that we’ve got. And we’re pleased to have the opportunity to serve our communities,” Craig said.

At Severns’ lead, Coca-Cola became a household name not only because of the beverages but also because of the generosity of the company in terms of giving back to the community. Over the years, Severns sponsored Coca-Cola little league teams, partnered with schools to help fund athletic programs, and established endowment funds with Community Foundation of Howard County to provide charitable funding to a variety of community organizations.

Severns’ work didn’t go unnoticed. In 1995, he was given the David Foster Award for Lifetime Achievement from Community Foundation. In 2002, he was elected to the Beverage World Hall of Fame. In 2012, he received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Sagamore Council of the Boy Scouts and the Distinguished Service Award from the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2013 he was inducted into the Howard County Hall of Legends.