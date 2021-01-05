Fire department battles blaze at Kokomo Tribune

The Kokomo Fire Department has been battling a blaze at the Kokomo Tribune since early this morning.
Around 3:50 a.m. firefighters responded to a call at the newspaper, located at 300 N. Union St. in downtown Kokomo.
According to Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier, no one was in the building at the time of the fire. Responders knocked down a section in the back end of the building to battle the blaze.
Frazier said that there was no smoke damage to the surrounding buildings and minimal damage to a neighboring house. According to Frazier, no one was home at the time of the fire.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library main branch is closed this morning due to the fire.
At this time the cause is unknown.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.