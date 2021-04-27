Dianne Marie Bitner, 72, Kempton, passed away 8:31 am Friday, April 23, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent- Kokomo. She was born December 26, 1948, in Kokomo, IN, the daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Smith) McCreadie. On July 22, 1983, she married Richard Bitner and he preceded her in death on November 9, 2012.
Dianne was a homemaker and a very crafty woman. It showed in her scrapbooking, crocheting, knitting, and picture taking. She had a love for her many pets. She was a member of Kempton Christian Church.
Dianne is survived by her children, Tamara Hooker, Troy (Lamanda) Hooker; grandchildren, Tabitha (Joe) Hamden, Katelyn (Josh) Frawley, Devon Woods, Aron Evans, Austin Hooker; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Joy Clark.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Kempton Christian Church, 202 W. Washington St., Kempton IN 46049. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm Wednesday at the church with Pastor Mark Morecraft officiating. Burial will follow in Kempton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dianne’s memory to Kempton Christian Church, PO Box 15, Kempton, IN 46049. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.