Details emerge in investigation of Kokomo teacher charged with child porn, exploitation

A local kindergarten teacher at Elwood Haynes Elementary School, who since has been placed on leave, is facing a bevy of charges related to child pornography and child exploitation.

Brian Jakes, 49, was hit with four level 4 felony charges of child exploitation and nine level 5 felony counts of possession of child pornography after investigators discovered his alleged role in the distribution and possession of videos showing children performing sex acts. The investigation began in February, and Jakes was arrested last week.

The investigation began, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Kokomo Police Department, after detectives received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography and exploitation. The tip was reported to the agency by Kik Messenger, a free instant messaging app.

The CyberTip attached one video, which showed one prepubescent girl performing oral sex on an adult man. The video was uploaded through Kik Messenger on Jan. 12.

Detectives soon obtained a subpoena from the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office to identify the Kik Messenger user’s IP address in March. Detectives identified the address, 1306 Arundel Drive, listed to Brian and Angela Jakes. Investigators later completed a search warrant for the Kik Messenger account.

As the investigation continued, KPD detectives were contacted by Indiana State Police Detective Laura Smith who informed them of a separate CyberTIp she had received.

According to the affidavit, Smith told investigators that she had identified the IP address of Brian and Angela Jakes as the source of 12 videos displaying child pornography to a Kik Messenger chat group.

In addition to both CyberTips, FBI agent Hann Judd provided a report to Smith which was completed by detectives with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin. According to the affidavit, Winnebago County investigators created an undercover Kik Messenger profile and gained access to a group sharing child pornography.

“Specifically, (Winnebago Detective Michael) Sewall noted four videos of child pornography sent by [redacted], in which the oldest child was determined to be 9 years old and the youngest to be 4,” the affidavit read.

On April 13, a search warrant for Jakes’ home on Arundel Drive was signed by Howard County Superior Court I Judge Bill Menges. The same day, KPD, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and FBI investigators executed the search warrant.

Investigators made contact with Jakes at his place of his employment, Elwood Haynes Elementary School, and brought him to his home, along with his wife. Police seized devices from the home, including cell phones, school laptops, an iPad, and other tablets.

Investigators said Jakes looked “incredibly pale and nervous and reluctantly agreed” to speak with investigators.

“When we presented Brian with an Advice of Rights form, I could see his face turn very pale,” the affidavit read. “Brian then stated, ‘I think I’m going to need a lawyer.’”

The next day, on April 14, an attorney representing Jakes contacted investigators and said Angela was en route to the station to give a statement and also report Jakes as a missing person.

According to the affidavit, Angela told investigators that she didn’t know what her husband was doing and that she had woken up that morning and did not see Jakes in bed. Jakes later came back to Angela, crying and “visibly upset,” according to the affidavit.

“[Jakes] later came upstairs, and she noted that he was sweating and looked ‘pasty,’” the affidavit said. “He then embraced her very tightly in a hug. Angela stated she tried to tell him that everything was all right, that this was all a mistake. She eventually had to tell Brian that he was hurting her and to let go. Brian let go and said, ‘I did it.’ She asked, ‘Did what?’ He said, ‘It was me. I did it.’”

Jakes told his wife that “it started” when he used nude pictures of her to upload to Kik Messenger in an effort to find someone to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

Angela asked Jakes if “that was all,” and Jakes proceeded to begin vomiting in a trashcan before explaining that, as he continued to share nude pictures of her, other users began sharing pictures with him and that he knew the images he had been receiving on Kik Messenger were of a young person.

“He then said, ‘I’m a monster,’” the affidavit read. “She asked [Jakes], ‘What did you do?’ He said he continued sharing more images on Kik and told her he never uploaded anything. She asked him, ‘How is that better?’ She said she then ‘lost her sh*t’ and asked [Jakes], ‘What have you done?’ She said Brian was crying and vomiting. She said Brian said he was sorry. She told him to get out of her house. She said, at some point, Brian said, ‘You just weren’t enough.’”

Jakes told his wife he was going to confess before he agreed to go to their lawyer. Jakes left the residence soon after.

Later that morning, Angela contacted their lawyer for an update on Jakes, and the lawyer said that Jakes never appeared to confess. It was at that point when Angela reported Jakes as missing.

On April 15, investigators with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office contacted KPD investigators, saying that they located Jakes on a farm property near 1200 West and 100 South.

A HCSD sergeant told KPD investigators that Jakes had attempted suicide by cutting both of his wrists with a razor blade and that he had consumed an unknown amount of hydrocodone. Investigators noted a noose was hung on one of the rafters in a barn near the area, though it didn’t appear that Jakes had attempted to hang himself.

Jakes wrote the words “I’m sorry” in blood on the rear window of his Jeep, according to the affidavit.

Jakes was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. He was released on April 23, and KPD investigators took him into custody the same day.

Jakes is currently held on a $20,000 cash bond at the Howard County jail.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or by email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.

Authorities don’t believe Jakes possessed or distributed any photos or videos from children in Howard County. Investigators noted they didn’t believe any other residents at 1306 Arundel Drive were involved in the investigation.

If the public has any information regarding child pornography or child exploitation, please contact the Kokomo Police Department or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 1-800-843-5678 or at https://www.missingkids.org.