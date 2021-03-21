Deaths of two Greentown residents ruled murder-suicide

The cause of death for two Greentown residents has been ruled a murder-suicide.
On March 18, Howard County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 7500 block East on County Road 300 South in reference to a welfare check.
Upon arrival, the deputies located two subjects deceased in the residence. They were identified as Aimee Romero, 43, and Richard “Chase“ Romero, 51, both of Greentown. They were pronounced deceased at 10:11 a.m. at the scene.
Autopsies were conducted today at the Howard County Coroner’s Office in Kokomo under the direction of Coroner Dr. Steven Seele. The cause of death for Aimee was determined to be a gunshot to the neck with the manner of death being ruled a homicide. The cause of death for Richard was determined to be a gunshot to the head with the manner of death being suicide.
This case was investigated by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with additional information may call Detective Rod Shaffer at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-456-2020 or the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-457-1186.