Daily arrest log – Sept. 5 to 7

Below are the arrests for Sept. 5 to 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ronald Abney, 60, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 8:10 p.m. at 400 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor and class A misdemeanor, respectively.)

Larry Batt, 19, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 10:35 p.m. at East Lincoln Road and North Washington Street. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Danielle Bolan, 30, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 5:45 p.m. at 1244 E. Gano St. She was charged with a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a warrant for pointing a firearm.

Tyrone Cannon, 47, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 12:20 p.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.

Samuel Gentry, 40, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at 622 E. Superior St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Devi Hartson, 18, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 11:10 p.m. at North Leeds Street and West Monroe Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

James Hogan, 46, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 5:10 a.m. at 678 Bradford Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and interference with reporting a crime (class A misdemeanor).

Corey Lamberson, 21, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 1:58 a.m. at 1134 Home Ave. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Ondrikas Miller, 35, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 1:30 a.m. at 512 N. Apperson. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Brandon Patterson, 36, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 3:35 a.m. at South Webster Street and West North Street. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Anita Rivera, 29, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 9:49 p.m. at 502 County Lane. She was charged with operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of an accident (class B misdemeanor).

Travis Williams, 41, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 3:42 a.m. at West Madison Street and North Morrison Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for strangulation, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, and a warrant for driving while suspended.

Bradly Wohlford, 22, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 6:10 p.m. at 2400 W. Judson St. He was charged with a warrant for intensive outpatient program, a warrant for domestic battery, and a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license.

Amie Young, 35, was arrested on Sept. 7 at 1:30 a.m. at West Jefferson Street and North Washington Street. She was charged with a warrant for neglect of a dependent.