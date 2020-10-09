Daily arrest log - Oct. 8

Below are the arrests for Oct. 8. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Taylor Bell, 37, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 8:01 p.m. at 903 N. Armstrong St. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony) and being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony).

Shyla Bergesen, 24, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 11:45 a.m. at East Southway Boulevard. She was charged with possession of a needle (level 6 felony), false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Keevaughn Guyunn, 18, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 7:37 p.m. at 903 N. Armstrong St. He was charged with robbery (level 3 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), and theft-vehicle (level 6 felony).

Kelly Jenkins, 32, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at 1234 E. Sycamore St. She was charged with property damage crash (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Elizabeth Keys, 22, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 7:24 a.m. at 724 N. Phillips St. She was charged with simple assault (class A misdemeanor) and resisting (class A misdemeanor).

Razjea Keys, 19, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 10:31 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. She was charged with trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Jeffery Sarver, 66, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 5:50 p.m. at East Carter Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with possession of a precursor (level 6 felony), manufacturing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Trevor Young, 28, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 9:52 p.m. at 610 W. Walnut St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.