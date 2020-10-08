Daily arrest log - Oct. 7

Below are the arrests for Oct. 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Aaron Parvin, 25, was arrested on Oct. 7 at 2:45 p.m. at 1600 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with resisting (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).
Dustin Shively, 40, was arrested on Oct. 7 at 3:57 a.m. at 3:57 a.m. at South Indiana Avenue and West Monroe Street. He was charged with possession of a syringe, a warrant from Cass County, and a warrant from Miami County.