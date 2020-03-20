Below are the arrests from March 19 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Haydin Evans, 29, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. at 640 S. Market St. he was arrested on a warrant for auto theft.
Paula Miller, 25, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. at 2800 N. Webster. She was arrested on warrants for conversion.
Marlin Williams, 45, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. at 2325 N. Buckeye St. He was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old (level 6 felony) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).
Tahlyn Latta, 23, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. at 612 Elk Dr. #1. She was arrested on warrants for OWI with endangerment.