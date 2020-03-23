Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from March 20 through March 22. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Amber Adcock, 39, was arrested on March 20 at 5:12 p.m. at 2500 N. Jay St. She was charged with possession of stolen property (level 5 felony).
Deontae Collins, 24, was arrested on March 20 at 9:15 p.m. at 517 Southlea Dr. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).
Ryan Emrick, 39, was arrested on March 22 at 4:14 p.m. at 711 S. Courtland Ave. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor), intimidation (level 6 felony), and PI (class B misdemeanor).
Jeammie Hankins, 50, was arrested on March 21 at 11:15 p.m. at 916 N. Philips St. Hankins was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Christopher Kinney, 34, was arrested on March 21 at 3:09 p.m. at the intersection of Markland and Goyer streets. He was charged with possession of stolen property (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), and DWS (class A misdemeanor).
Donnie Reynolds, 41, was arrested on March 20 at 7:36 p.m. at 805 S. Bell St. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and disarming a law enforcement officer (level 5 felony).
Erik Sisk, 34, was arrested on March 22 at 4:38 a.m. at 1301 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with dealing meth (level 3 felony) and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).
Jennifer Spence, 31, was arrested on March 20 at 12:35 a.m. at 2609 N. Apperson Ave. She was charged with domestic battery/simple assault (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).