Daily arrest log - June 8

Below are the arrests from June 8 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Teresa Cook, 37, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. at 1653 S. Elizabeth St. She was arrested on warrants for possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Carl Phillips Jr., 35, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. at 1917 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on warrants for possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Ricki Wise, 46, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe and Washington streets. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and body attachment.
Heather Ingle, 31, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. at 1006 W. Jefferson St. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).
Roger Smith, 37, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. at 1100 N. Main St. He was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on an FTA warrant.
James Young, 43, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. at 2350 W. Also St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).