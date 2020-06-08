Daily arrest log - June 5 to 7

Below are the arrests from June 5 through June 7 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mikeisha Adkins, 23, was arrested on June 6 at 2:01 a.m. at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Jay Street. Adkins was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Zachary Bowser, 40, was arrested on June 5 at 11:47 p.m. at 1536 S. Dixon St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), altered interim license plate (class C misdemeanor), and he was also arrested on a PTR warrant.

Brandon Brunk, 36, was arrested on June 6 at 8:16 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony), possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), and also arrested on a PTR warrant.

Matthew Cottingham, 34, was arrested on June 6 at 7:03 p.m. at 600 Essex Dr. He was charged with shoplifting (level 6 felony).

Hunter Ford, 19, was arrested on June 5 at 4:06 p.m. at Amberwood Place. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and confinement (level 6 felony).

Robert Grubb, 33, was arrested on June 6 at 12:11 p.m. at the intersection of East Taylor and North Delphos streets. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), counterfeiting (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled substance (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Guynn Kee-vaughn, 18, arrested on June 7 at 7:13 p.m. at the intersection of Havens and Indiana streets. He was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony) and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Ricky Larrison, 44, was arrested on June 7 at 3:33 p.m. at 1800 N. Morrison St. He was charged with battery (class A misdemeanor) and invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Kyrstin Lombard, 27, was arrested on June 6 at 12:16 p.m. at the intersection of East Taylor and North Delphos streets. She was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Jay Reed, 30, was arrested on June 5 at 5:56 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.

Anita Roberts, 58, was arrested on June 5 at 7:09 p.m. at 116 W. Lordeman St. She was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Michael Scott, 34, was arrested on June 6 at 5 p.m. at 2401 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), shoplifting (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

James Shaw, 50, was arrested on June 5 at 11:50 p.m. at 1926 Lynwood St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Reed Turner, 34, was arrested on June 7 at 1:02 p.m. at 2144 N. Webster St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.