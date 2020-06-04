Daily arrest log - June 3

Below are the arrests from June 3 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brittanie Crousore, 26, was arrested at 3 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. She was arrested on warrants for mandatory release violation and false statement in purchase of a firearm.
Conner Exmeyer, 24, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. at 1304 S. Main St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).
Peyton Sexton, 18, was arrested at 7:43 a.m. at 2800 S. Berkley Road. He was charged with burglary (level 5 felony) and minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).
James McGee, 52, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tate and Purdum streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Zane Zook, 26, was arrested at 4 a.m. at 1800 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).