Daily arrest log - July 2 to 5

Below are the arrests from June 25 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Braxton Harrison, 23, was arrested on July 3 at 5:49 a.m. at Markland Avenue and U.S. 31 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor.

Steven Hillie Jr., 43, was arrested on July 4 at 12:14 p.m. at 516 W. Jackson St. for a warrant for failure to appear from Madison County.

D’Mariyae Horton, 24, was arrested on July 5 at 4:25 a.m. at North Ohio and Jefferson streets for driving while suspended, a class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a class A misdemeanor.

Black Johnson, 28, was arrested on July 5 at 5:10 p.m. at 1105 S. Plate St. for a warrant for non-compliance.

Dunae Kelley, 64, was arrested on July 3 at 8:50 p.m. at 1114 W. Madison St. for domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; strangulation, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.

Steve Long Jr., 27, was arrested on July 3 at 5:23 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.

Alex McCarey, 30, was arrested on July 5 at 5:37 a.m. at 1504 S. Plate St. for domestic battery knowingly in the presence of a child, a level 6 felony; strangulation, a level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; intimidation, a class A misdemeanor; and interfering with the reporting of a crime, a class A misdemeanor.

Bryan Parr, 28, was arrested on July 5 at 6:24 a.m. at SR 931 and Markland Avenue for resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class C misdemeanor.

Christopher Paulson, 38, was arrested on July 5 at 1:43 p.m. at 416 W. Taylor St. for domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and interfering with the reporting of a crime, a class A misdemeanor.

Philip Rodgers, 30, was arrested on July 3 at 5:39 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.

Chris Thompson, 55, was arrested on July 3 at 9:08 a.m. at 1224 S. Courtland Ave. for criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Delonte Walker, 27, was arrested on July 3 at 1:09 a.m. at North Washington and Jefferson streets for possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a class A misdemeanor.

Brandon Whittaker, 30, was arrested on July 3 at 3:15 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. for two counts of theft, a class A misdemeanor; and a warrant for body attachment.

Dominic Wilson, 27, was arrested at on July 4 at 12:39 a.m. at Sycamore and Ohio streets for two counts of resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor and level 6 felony; possession of handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor.

Adam Worland, 39, was arrested on July 4 at 8:35 p.m. at Bell and Tate streets for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a class A misdemeanor; and a warrant for battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Scott Callis, 55, was arrested on July 2 at 9:12 p.m. at Center Road and S.R. 931 for dealing marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Kory Eitelman, 25, was arrested on July 2 at 2:57 p.m. at Lincoln Road and Webster Street for possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V, a class A misdemeanor.

William Harless, 43, was arrested on July 2 at 8:57 p.m. at West Elm Street and North Webster Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction, a level 6 felony.

Myron Lamb, 55, was arrested on July 2 at 9:19 p.m. at Center Road and S.R. 931 for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.

Duwayne Richadson Jr., 37, was arrested on July 2 at 4:17 a.m. at 608 Rainbow Circle for a warrant for failure to appear.

Megan Stackhouse, 28, was arrested on July 2 at 3:07 p.m. at West Lincoln Road and Webster Street for possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior suspension, a class A misdemeanor.

Katherine Tolley, 27, was arrested on July 2 at 8:22 p.m. at East Sycamore Street and Longview Street for possession of a legend drug or precursor, a level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony; and a warrant for failure to appear.