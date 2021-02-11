Daily arrest log - Feb. 10

Below are the arrests for Feb. 10. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Heather Brittain, 31, was arrested on Feb. 10 at 6:59 p.m. at 910 W. Jefferson St. She was charged with battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty (level 6 felony), criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).
Nathan Ferguson, 35, was arrested on Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at 1853 W. Judson St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Sarah Ferguson, 34, was arrested on Feb. 10 at 1853 W. Judson Road. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).