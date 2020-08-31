Below are the arrests for Aug. 28 to 30. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Cody Bryan, 24, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 12:26 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Kelisha Balentine, 22, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 12:07 p.m. at South Wabash Avenue and East Taylor Street. She was charged with a warrant for PTR.

Ronald Bannush, 54, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 12:23 a.m. at East Lincoln Road and Sharon Drive. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Brad Bowley, 50, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 12:50 a.m. at 814 W. Havens St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), and robbery (level 5 felony).

Brandon Brittain, 29, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 12:30 a.m. at South Locke Street and East Hoffer Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for PTR.

Amanda Conklin, 30, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at 743 S. Armstrong St. She was charged with criminal recklessness (level 6 felony) and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Jamie Fawcett, 31, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 12:31 a.m. at West Defenbaugh Street and North Indiana Avenue. She was charged with dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of a controlled substance (level 6 felony), possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Darveon Ferguson, 19, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 10:40 p.m. at 1101 S. Cooper St. He was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Brandon Floyd, 26, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 11:50 a.m. at South Wabash Avenue and East Taylor Street. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Isi Harmon, 39, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 11:06 p.m. at West Madison Street and South Webster Street. She was charged with reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), aggressive driving (class A misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).

Brittany Jones, 31, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 8:17 p.m. at 1406 E. Monroe St. She was charged with a warrant for neglect of a dependent.

Brady Lange, 19, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 10:30 p.m. at North Morrison Street and West Madison Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for theft.

David Levine, 38, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 12:20 p.m. at West Madison Street and North Purdum Street. He was charged with a warrant for conversion.

Samantha Patton, 36, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 7:39 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony).

Michael Piatt, 29, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 4:26 p.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Reed, 18, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 10:48 p.m. at 1111 S. Cooper St. He was charged with two counts of domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and for being a minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).

Roy Reed, 53, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 10:30 p.m. at 1111 S. Cooper St. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Nicholas Trees, 22, was arrested on Aug. 29 at 12:10 a.m. at West Sycamore Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Anthony Vaughan, 26, was arrested on Aug. 28 at 10:16 p.m. at 1641 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).