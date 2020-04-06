Daily arrest log - April 3 to 5

Below are the arrests from April 3 through April 5 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Cody Johnson-Butts, 28, was arrested on April 4 at 10:20 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on a warrant for an OWI-scheduled drug.

Kayla Carmack, 25, was arrested on April 3 at 8:40 p.m. at 511 Albany Dr. She was arrested on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.

Shane Crowell, 42, was arrested on April 3 at 4:59 p.m. at 515 E. Alto Road. Crowell was charged with theft (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and a warrant for aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

James Currin, 27, was arrested on April 5 at 12:53 a.m. at 1109 S. Elizabeth St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and also arrested on warrants for FTA related to theft and strangulation.

Vashti Dillon, 41, was arrested on April 4 at 10:20 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. Dillon was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor).

Jeremiah Jarvis, 34, was arrested on April 3 at 11:18 p.m. at 205 Rainbow Circle. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Mario Liali, 32, was arrested on April 3 at 4:50 p.m. at 515 E. Alto Road. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), theft (class A misdemeanor), auto theft (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Justin McCartney, 39, was arrested on April 3 at 8:30 p.m. at 605 S. Bell St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor) and PI (class B misdemeanor).

Russell McCoy, 26, was arrested on April 3 at 4:23 p.m. at 800 E Hoffer St. He was arrested on a warrant for OWI.

Kenneth Myers, 40, was arrested on April 3 at 7:57 p.m. at 511 Albany Dr. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Ryan Smith, 41, was arrested on April 4 at 7;11 p.m. at 1381 S. Reed Road. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.

Teagan Smith, 28, was arrested on April 5 at 4:40 p.m. at 2553 Shannon Lane. She was charged with RLE (level 6 felony) and reckless driving (class C misdemeanor).

Brandon Riggle, 35, was arrested on April 4 at 7:16 a.m. at 1952 W. Havens St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.