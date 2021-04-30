Daily arrest log - April 29

Below are the arrests for April 29. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Angela Hilligoss, 37, was arrested on April 29 at 8 p.m. at 1303 N. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and leaving the scene of a crash- property damage (class B misdemeanor).
Robert Shea II, 32, was arrested on April 29 at 2:13 p.m. at North Indiana Avenue and West Mulberry Street. He was charged with two warrants for failure to appear.
Tony Motto, 40, was arrested on April 29 at 2:15 a.m. at 1232 Imperial Drive. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).