Below are the arrests for April 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Joshua Cooper, 40, was arrested on April 28 at 7:42 p.m. at 2200 N. Main St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and three warrants for failure to appear.

Randy Craig, 51, was arrested on April 28 at 10:04 p.m. at 907 S. Plate St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Ted Driver Sr., 71, was arrested on April 28 at 8:27 p.m. at 605 S. Bell St. He was charged with a warrant for conversion.

Ronald Stevens, 35, was arrested on April 28 at 11:33 p.m. at Clinton Drive and Albany Drive. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Amanda Sullivan, 42, was arrested on April 28 at 10:35 p.m. at 222 N. Buckeye St. She was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Max Trinoskey, 54, was arrested on April 28 at 9:50 p.m. at 907 S. Plate St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Curtis Williams, 30, was arrested on April 28 at 9:05 p.m. at 1313 W. North St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Melissa Bair, 52, was arrested on April 28 at 3:40 a.m. at 3980 S. Reed Road. she was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Edward Cooks, 66, was arrested on April 28 at 2:02 a.m. at 1303 N. Reed Road. He was charged with invasion of privacy (level 6 felony).

Allen Elliot, 62, was arrested on April 28 at 12:54 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated- prior (level 6 felony).