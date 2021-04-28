Daily arrest log - April 27

Below are the arrests for April 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Donald Evans Junior, 46, was arrested on April 27 at 11:37 a.m. at 1355 S. Reed Road. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant from Cass County.
Christopher Reed, 46, was arrested on April 27 at 11:15 p.m. at 618 E. Vaile St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony), deception - legend drug (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), a warrant for pretrial diversion, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for failure to appear.
Daniel Reed, 27, was arrested on April 27 at 10:54 p.m. at South Purdum Street and East Vaile Avenue. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), deception-legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).
Jordan Burnette, 22, was arrested on April 27 at 1:43 a.m. at South Webster Street and West Boulevard Street and was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Michael Foreman, 50, was arrested on April 27 at 8 p.m. at West Broadway Street and North Webster Street. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator.