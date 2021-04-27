Daily arrest log - April 26

Below are the arrests for April 26. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jack Day, 64, was arrested on April 26 at 8:09 p.m. at North LaFountain Street and East Spraker Street. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).
Dusten Hershey, 31, was arrested on April 26 at 12:31 a.m. at 910 S. Cooper St. He was hcarged with reckless driving- passing a stopped school bus with an arm extended (class B misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle wihtout ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant from Miami County.
Casey Rush, 29, was arrested on April 26 at 10:22 p.m. at West Lincoln Road and S.R. 931 and was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).
Aaron Stephens, 38, was arrested on April 26 at 9:45 a.m. at 907 S. Webster St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Jeffrey Griner, 62, was arrested on April 26 at 12 a.m. at West North Street and North Phillips Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.