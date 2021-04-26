Daily arrest log - April 23 to 25

Below are the arrests for April 23 to 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Scott Bieghler, 37, was arrested on April 24 at 11:53 a.m. at South Apperson Way and East Vaile Avenue. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Trenton Brown, 35, was arrested on April 23 at 10:20 a.m. at 624 East and 400 South. He was charged with two warrants for failure to appear.

Cody Butts-Johnson, 29, was arrested on April 24 at 1:06 a.m. at South Webster Street and Elk Drive. He was charged with driving while suspended- prior (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated- prior (level 6 felony).

Nathan Ferguson, 35, was arrested on April 25 at 4:35 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and sniffing (class B misdemeanor).

Joel Grainger, 36, was arrested on April 24 at 4:46 p.m. at 225 N. Berkley Road. He was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Brian Jakes, 49, was arrested on April 23 at 11:50 a.m. at 2001 W. 86th St., Indianapolis. He was charged with child exploitation (level 5 felony) and possession of child pornography (level 6 felony).

Josselyn Johnson, 28, was arrested on April 25 at 10:51 a.m. at 2340 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with possession of stolen property (level 5 felony) and driving while suspended- prior (class A misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Benjamin Lopez, 30, was arrested on April 25 at 10 a.m. at Speedway S.R. 26 and S.R. 931. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Dallas Mossholder, 51, was arrested on April 24 at 1:35 a.m. at US 931 and Creekside Drive. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Jabbar Nolan, 36, was arrested on April 25 at 5:07 a.m. at 435 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Randall Roberts, 61, was arrested on April 24 at 3:23 a.m. at 1722 N. Locke St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

John Rogers Jr., 36, was arrested on April 25 at 6 p.m. at 502 N. Armstrong St. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Julia Shenk, 27, was arrested on April 24 at 11:14 a.m. at South Apperson Way and East Vaile Avenue. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and driving while suspended- prior (class A misdemeanor).

Ky-Leena Snow, 21, was arrested on April 24 at 10:30 p.m. at East Markland Avenue and IN 931. She was charged with identity deception (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Shayne White, 35, was arrested on April 24 at 2 a.m. at South Ohio Street and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).