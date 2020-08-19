Cracker Barrel applies for alcoholic beverage permit

Cracker Barrel diners soon may be able to pair their homestyle dishes with beer and wine.
The Kokomo Cracker Barrel store has applied for an alcoholic beverage permit, which will be heard on Aug. 27. Should the store become licensed to serve adult beverages, it will become the first time Cracker Barrel stores will have offered the choice to customers in the chain’s 51-year history.
Lori Beedie, a manager at the Kokomo store, said all Cracker Barrel stores nationwide are applying for alcoholic beverage permits in order to add the new drink options to menus across the country, and some stores already have begun serving them. The move, she said, is something she believes customers will be excited about.
“I think so. It’s something new and exciting,” Beedie said.
While details about what drinks will be served are scarce, Beedie said she hopes to have more details soon.
“We’re still going through all the training with it, so I really couldn’t give you any information at this time … We should know more in a couple of weeks what will go on with it,” Beedie said.