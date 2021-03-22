County averaging 9.6 cases of COVID daily

Howard County continues to average around 10 cases of COVID per day, as it has been for the last three weeks.
Over the past seven days, the county averaged 9.6 cases per day, and there was one death during that time. Now, 9,288 Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID, and 208 have died.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 516 new cases of COVID and just one new death. The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 3.3 percent, while Howard County's is 4.8 percent.
The state hit a record low for COVID hospitalizations today with 548 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus. At the peak, 3,460 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID at one time on Nov. 30.
Currently, 96 Hoosiers are in an ICU with COVID, down from 98 a week ago, and 39 are on a ventilator for it, down from 42 a week ago.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 12 Howard County residents visited an ER for COVID last week, down from 16 the week before. Two were hospitalized last week for the virus, the same as the week before, and one was admitted to an ICU, down from two the week before.