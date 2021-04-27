Cordelia Harrington

Cordelia Louise Harrington, 84, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 7:20 p.m. at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born in Orlando, FL, on July 4, 1936, to Robert and Edna (Claypool) Price. She graduated from Boone High School in 1955.
On August 30, 1957, she married Milton Leonard Harrington in Orlando. They began their married life in Hebron (Clay Center) Kansas where Milton pastored then moved to Rose City, Michigan. Together Cordelia and Milton raised four children, Diane (Jim) Thurlkill, Denise (Sam) Morrow, Derald (Stephanie) Harrington and Deric (Barbara) Harrington.
Cordelia is survived by her children and by her grandchildren, Amber, Sierra and Emily Thurlkill, Brenna, Devin, Steven, and Vanessa Morrow, Karah and Gabriel Harrington, and Ilse, Serina, Ameena Iyonia and Malikai Harrington.
Cordelia is also survived by her sisters Edith, Catherine, Lucy, Ada, and Ann as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton, her sisters Betty, Pearl, Ella, and Gertie, and Jennie and her brother Robert.
Cordelia volunteered in classrooms at Rose City Elementary School. She was a member of Hetherton Reformed Presbyterian Church in Johannesburg, Michigan, and attended Sycamore Reformed Presbyterian in Kokomo. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In her last years, she was loved and cared for by the staff at Northwoods Commons and St. Vincent Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Hetherton Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1200 Meridian Line Rd., Johannesburg, MI 49751, with Pastor Ray Morton officiating. Friends may visit the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hetherton Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Messages of condolences may be left online at shirleyandstout.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory in Kokomo.