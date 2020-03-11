As a preventative measure to protect patients, caregivers, and visitors amid rising coronavirus concerns, Community Health Network will screen all visitors and limit access to all hospital sites beginning Thursday, March 12.
Anyone visiting Community Howard Regional Health, Community Hospital South, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Community Behavioral Health, and Community Hospital Anderson must be 18 years or older. Children under the age of 18 are permitted in the hospital if they are a patient.
All visitors will be directed to specific entry points to the hospitals. Before entry into the hospital, each visitor will be screened by answering a series of questions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments to determine if the visitor is at risk for exposure to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Those questions include:
• Do you have fever AND signs/symptoms of lower respiratory infection (cough/shortness of breath)?
• Have you had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient within the last 14 days?
• Have you recently traveled to/from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea?
• Have you been on a cruise in the past 14 days?
Visitors who answer "no" to all the screening questions will receive a wristband notifying caregivers they have been screened. If visitors answer "yes" to any of these questions they will not be permitted to visit at that time. They will be provided guidance on next steps which includes calling 317-621-5500 in Indianapolis, 765-298-4240 in Anderson, and 765-776-3990 in Kokomo or contacting their primary care provider.
Anyone with concerns they may have acquired or been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) should call the numbers above to get important information and ensure they get the best care possible before visiting a site of care.
Community is joining other local healthcare systems in these enhancements to flu restrictions already in place.