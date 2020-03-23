Community Health Network announced its president and chief executive officer Bryan Mills tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Mills, who was symptomatic and subsequently tested, learned of his diagnosis over the weekend and informed Community’s 16,000 employees in an email Monday.
Mills is in quarantine but still actively involved in leading and planning Community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He continues to participate in meetings remotely, receive updates and lead key decision-making processes. If necessary, there are plans to delegate his responsibilities to other leaders within the organization.
Community Health Network has been at the forefront of the pandemic response, working with state and local health departments and other health systems to help prevent the spread of the virus.
In the email to employees Mills said, “I am as awed as ever by the dedication of our caregivers, stepping up to the ongoing challenge of this pandemic with compassion, courage, and innovation.”
Anyone with concerns or questions about symptoms or exposure should call Community’s triage resource center at 317-621-5500. In Anderson, call 765-298-4240. In Kokomo, call 765-776-3990.