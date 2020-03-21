In the continued effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to allocate efforts and resources where they are needed most, Community Health Network will integrate MedCheck and primary care offices.
Beginning Sunday, March 22, all Community MedCheck locations will temporarily close, and those services will re-locate to a nearby primary care location.
Walk-in appointments and "Save-A-Spot" will be temporarily unavailable. Patients are instead directed to call their doctor’s office for care, or call Community’s triage resource center (numbers listed below) to be guided to the appropriate care. Virtual care is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via ecommunity.com/virtual care.
Patients with concerns or questions about symptoms or exposure should call Community’s triage resource center at 317-621-5500. In Kokomo, call 765-776-3990.
Update to visitor restrictions
No visitors will be allowed to enter any Community site unless they are accompanying a minor patient or a patient who needs assistance. In those instances, the visitor may accompany the patient only as far as the door to the facility unless a medical professional believes the patient need’s the guest’s assistance within the facility. If so the visitor can assist the patient to the location, but cannot stay with the patient and must leave the facility.
Exceptions will be considered in OB/delivery and end-of-life situations where a patient may receive one visitor per room.
For the safety of patients and caregivers, no packages, gifts, food, etc. will be allowed into the facilities.