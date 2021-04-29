CMA kicks off motorcycle season with Run for the Son

The Redemption Road Riders #678 motorcycle group is hitting the highway this weekend to raise funds for Christian outreach in third-world countries.

The group is the local chapter of Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA), and on Saturday, chapters worldwide will be fund raising for the same cause. John Doty, president of Redemption Road Riders, is looking forward to the camaraderie and a bigger ride this year after last year’s was scaled back and self-guided.

“We’re looking forward to it. It helps to reach out to the community to let them know we’re available for them and to raise awareness that Jesus Christ is still prevalent, even though it seems like the world is changing the opposite direction,” Doty said.

The ride will start and end at Maximum Power Sports on U.S. 31 in Peru on May 1 with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. after prayer and lunch. The 75-mile ride will take participants to Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi near where Abigail Williams and Liberty German were murdered in 2017 for another prayer.

Run for the Son started decades ago in an effort to provide a motorcycle to a pastor in Guatemala, and it continues to this day, providing motorcycles to pastors in third-world counties.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Pastors in these countries usually go pastor probably 10 to 12 churches, and then they have to travel 20 to 30 miles. So we provide them with a motorcycle to go from village to village,” said Doty.

The ride since has provided transportation to 14,575 pastors and Christian workers around the world, according to CMA's website.

In addition, the funds also go to support Open Arms, which distributes bibles worldwide, and the Jesus Film Project, which delivers Christ-centered videos in countries around the world in their native languages.

Despite the pandemic, last year’s Run for the Son raised $4.2 million worldwide, and Kokomo’s chapter raised $3,700. This year’s goal, said Doty, is to raise $4,000. Cost is $15 for the rider and $10 for passengers. Participants will receive T-shirts.