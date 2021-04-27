Charles Garry DeBusk, 70, Kokomo, passed away at 8:15 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 11, 1951, in Kokomo, the son of the late John & Beulah (Mahaney) DeBusk. On February 22, 1969, in Kokomo, he married his high school sweetheart Virginia Gonzales, who survives, and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary in Europe.
Charles was a 1969 graduate of Kokomo High School. He retired in 1999 from the Kokomo Fire Department after 23 years of service as Captain and earned Fireman of the Year on two occasions. Charles worked at Chrysler for 5 years before entering the Fire Department. He also served in various other occupations in the community in his off time from the Fire Department. He enjoyed traveling with his spouse, playing golf, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening and was knowledgeable about history. Charles also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Charles loved to help coach his grandchildren in various sports and was active in scouting as a youth. He was a mentor to many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Along with his wife Virginia, Charles is also survived by his son, Anthony DeBusk (Sandra), daughter, Tracy Persons (Johnathan Roberts); grandchildren, Matthew DeBusk, Tayler Persons (Katherine), Olivia Persons, Grant DeBusk and Aubrey DeBusk; great-grandchildren, Paxx Persons, Jaidyn Reed, Alaina Day, Cayden Day; siblings, John DeBusk (Sis), Barbara Cockrell and Brenda Keller (Larry); sister-in-law, Janet DeBusk; brother-in-law, Jim Allman.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Isabella DeBusk; and siblings, Norma Allman, Fred DeBusk (Tiny), Donald DeBusk, Ronald DeBusk and Linda Bellinger (Fred).
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends from 1-5 pm Friday, April 30, 2021, at Elite Banquet Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St, Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation.