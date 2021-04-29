Bona Vista cancels Soupley’s Greatest Spectacle in Tasting for 2021

Due to the unknown climate of the pandemic, Bona Vista was unable to plan appropriately for the Soupley’s Greatest Spectacle in Tasting scheduled for May, and, therefore, the event has been postponed to May 2022.
This event is the largest annual fund raiser for the local nonprofit, and it requires months of planning and preparation. The Bona Vista development staff and Soupley’s Wine & Spirits team start the process each fall. Since the status of the COVID-19 pandemic was unknown at the beginning of our planning, the team wasn’t able to ensure the level of quality and size of event that the community has come to anticipate in the Greatest Spectacle in Tasting.
The Rayl family, owners of Soupley’s Wine & Spirits, was still interested in supporting Bona Vista's fund-raising efforts this year though. So, they are transitioning their support to our nine-hole golf event held in late summer, and the partnership has opened up some amazing opportunities for the guest who participate.
Birdies, Bourbons & Beers will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, at Wildcat Creek Golf Course. You should save the date now for this can’t-miss fund-raising event.
Birdies, Bourbons & Beers is sure to be an event like no other, offering many activities in addition to a round of golf. A lunch will be provided before the 1 p.m. tee off, followed by a putting contest. Soupley’s will be offering beer, wine, and liquor tastings on multiple holes throughout the course, and we will also host games and contests during the nine-hole round.
Following, we will wrap up with an after party that will feature restaurants serving light bites and Soupley’s offering more tastings as a nod to Greatest Spectacle in Tasting. During this after party the Bona Vista team will present door prizes and award cash prizes to the top three teams, as well as prizes for the 50/50 raffle and putting, longest drive, and closest to the pin contests. To reserve your team, please email tdamitz@bonavista.org.
Last year this event was phenomenally popular, and our team is thankful for the Soupley’s partnership that will allow us to build off of it and offer more festivities for guests this year. This event is made possible also due to the sponsorships from many local supporters in the community: Sycamore Financial, Baker Contracting, Beckley Office Equipment, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, JA Benefits, Monroe Custom Homes, Kokomo New Car Dealers Association, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, and Community First Bank of Indiana.
Bona Vista is currently seeking sponsors for the 2021 Soupley’s Birdies, Bourbons & Beers and I’d love to discuss the opportunities available. We have some excellent sponsorship options that will provide your business with exposure in print, radio, and paid social advertisements as well as interactive participation during the event. Please contact Tiffany at tdamitz@bonavista.org or 765-457-8273 for more information.