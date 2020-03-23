Ascension St. Vincent again has updated temporary visitor restrictions at all hospitals across the state to limit the spread of viral respiratory infections.
Given the rapidly-evolving situation related to COVID-19, the following visitor restrictions are effective now and apply to all emergency departments in all Ascension St. Vincent hospitals.
No visitors will be allowed in any Ascension St. Vincent Emergency Department. One parent or guardian may accompany any pediatric patient, and other compassionate exceptions may be made.
"This temporary restriction will assist in limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ensuring that we are best equipped to provide exceptional care to our patients. We will continue to monitor state and national recommendations and lift this restriction in the Emergency Departments as soon as it is safe to do so," read a statement from the hospital.