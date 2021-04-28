Area Congressman opposes American Jobs Plan

Indiana’s 4th District Congressman Jim Baird recently visited Kokomo and gave an update on what’s going on in the nation’s capital, and he also came out against one of the largest and most expensive bills written in recent years.

Baird, who represents Howard County as part of his district, took issue with the American Jobs Plan, President Joe Biden’s plan to revamp the economy, infrastructure, and other industries. The plan comes with a price tag of $2.65 trillion over the next eight years if passed. Commonly referred to as an “infrastructure bill,” the Congressman said the bill was anything but.

The former Putnam County Commissioner said he understood the need for infrastructure and always has been supportive of infrastructure upgrades, including bridges, waterways, ports, rail, roads, and more recently, broadband access.

However, Baird said infrastructure was only a small portion of what the American Jobs Plan seeks to accomplish.

“It seems to me like we're trying to change the definition (of infrastructure) and putting in everything under the sun in that program, and it's almost becoming a partisan wish list because less than 2 percent of the funds actually go to waterways or locks or dams,” he said. “And so only 2 percent of the funds go to that. Less than 5 percent of it goes to broadband. Less than 6 percent of it goes to roads and bridges. So, so this process of having discussions is not occurring. We're not having bipartisan input.”

According to a breakdown of the bill from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the plan would invest $621 billion in transportation infrastructure, including the modernization of bridges, highways, and roads. It also entails $100 billion to provide funding for broadband internet service.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Baird further admonished the Biden administration’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline last month, as well as halt construction of the border wall that was being built on the Mexican-American border.

But namely, Baird said that bills such as the American Jobs Plan needed to be refocused on what the community actually needs, which, in his opinion, the plan failed to do. He called the bill’s spending “egregious.”

“So, I'm concerned that we're not focusing or not targeting what our communities need, and I think everybody just wants to get back to work, get their children back to school, and move forward,” Baird said. “And I think that's what we ought to be doing is not putting additional burden on our children and our grandchildren. With egregious funding that we do not have the ability to sustain and increases at some point in increasing the taxes, or we increase our borrowing.

“And that puts us indebted to some other foreign countries, one of those being the Chinese or the Chinese Communist Party. So all of those concerns and the lack of focus and direction for these, for these bills that we're passing are deeply concerning to me.”

Last week, GOP senators unveiled a response to Biden’s plan, a $568 billion counteroffer, about a quarter of the president’s original plan.