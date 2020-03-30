27-year-old Kokomo woman dies in crash

A 27-year-old Kokomo woman died yesterday in a single motor vehicle crash.
On Sunday, March 29, just after 3 a.m. deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of CR 800 West and CR 220 South in reference to a single motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, deputies met with a passenger from the motor vehicle, Travis Nelson of Bringhurst. Nelson stated that the driver was still inside of the vehicle. Nelson was transported to Community Howard Hospital due to injuries from the crash. No additional information is available in reference to Nelson.
Deputies discovered the 2019 Black Dodge Journey sitting underneath the bridge on CR 800 West, just North of CR 220 South. It appeared the vehicle was driven westbound on CR 220 South, ran off the roadway, striking trees and coming to rest in the creek. Upon investigation, the driver, Mariah Malott, 27, of Kokomo was found deceased in the driver’s seat. Malott was pronounced deceased on scene by medics at 3:20 a.m. The Howard County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for today at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Howard County Coroner Steve Seele, Russiaville Fire and Ambulance, Community Howard EMS and Howard County Emergency Management.
The case is still under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Howard County Coroner. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 765-457-1105.