Kokomo School Corp.’s Summer Food Service Program began this week, making takeaway meals available to all Howard County families with children.
The program is offered each Monday until July 6 at two open sties, Carver Community
Center and Garden Square Community Center. Kokomo Schools Food Services Department officials will be providing “takeaway” five-lunch meal packages to all Howard County children, ages 18 and under, at no charge.
Families may pick up these meal packages for their children at either open summer site. These lunch meal packages are available to all children, 18 and under, regardless of which school district the child resides. Each person will need to record the names of the children receiving the meal packages, but children don’t need to be present.
At Garden Square Apartments, 900 E. Firmin St., next door to Inventrek, distribution of the lunch meal packages will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Garden Square community building. Volunteers will be helping direct traffic while providing directions to the pick-up site.
At Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., distribution of the lunch meal packages will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Adults are asked to park in the Carver parking lot and proceed to Door 4, where tables will be set up with available lunch meal packages.
This federally-funded Summer Food Service Program is operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Indiana Department of Education. Kokomo School Corp. officials noted that more than 14 million children nationally depend on free or reduced-price lunches during the school year and that this need for good nutrition is critical for children to have a safe and productive summer.