Ho. Co. averaging one COVID death per day for the year

Howard County is averaging one COVID-19 death per day for 2021.
Today, one more COVID death was reported as of yesterday, bringing the total to 14 deaths for the year and 137 in total. The majority of deaths (53.3 percent) have been in people age 80 and older. The youngest reported COVID death was in a person between the ages of 30 and 39.
In addition, 77 more residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 7,788 since the start of the pandemic. 473 cases have been reported since last Friday.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,744 new cases and 42 new deaths for a total of 583,160 Hoosiers to test positive and 8,872 to have died from it.
Hospitalizations continue to trend downward. As of yesterday, 2,432 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus or symptoms of it, down from 2,440 the day before. Hospitalizations have been decreasing steadily since Jan. 6. after peaking on Nov. 30 with 3,460 Hoosiers hospitalized that day.
Of the state's 2,163 ICU beds, 25.7 percent are available, while 25.5 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,798 ventilators, 73.3 percent are available, while 10.2 percent are in use for COVID patients.