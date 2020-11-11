Governor implements COVID-19 restrictions based on color-coded map

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced today that he was doing away with the Back on Track Indiana plan and replacing it with targeted, county-by-county restrictions based on the state’s weekly color-coded metrics map.

Starting Nov. 15, and for at least the next month, restrictions will be put in place for Hoosiers counties that are coded “orange” and “red,” colors that indicate high community spread. Businesses can remain open, but operators and customers must meet certain requirements in “orange” and “red” counties. Gathering restrictions also will be put in place.

“Beginning this weekend, there will be no more Stage 5. The Back on Track plan with stages was for sure helpful to us to help regain our footing and our economy, but now we must focus on how we get to the light at the end of this tunnel. And there is light at the end of this tunnel,” said Holcomb.

The state’s color-coded metrics map is updated each Wednesday, and today, Howard County moved to “orange” for the first time, meaning restrictions will be put in place locally.

Requirements for counties in “orange:”

• Social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside, must be limited to 50 people

• Seasonal, special, or commercial events planned for more than 50 people require approval of a safety plan by the local health department

• Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events is limited to 25 percent capacity

• Capacity in common areas and breakrooms should be reduced, and users should be socially distanced

• Community rec sports leagues and tournaments may continue with attendance limited to participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only

Requirements for counties in “red:”

• Social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside, are limited to 25 people

• Special, seasonal, or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require approval for safety plans by the local health department. Events are not advised to be held. College and professional sports are included.

• Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians

• Local officials may consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants

• Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents/guardians only

• Senior care activities are suspended

• Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings may impose visitation limits

• Common areas and breakrooms should be closed

To help enforce these restrictions, the state is making available $20 million for local governments to request. These funds also can be used to pay for local event plans to be reviewed and public awareness education.

Local governments will be asked to support compliance efforts to be eligible for the funds.

Holcomb stressed that businesses, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs should be enforcing the mask mandate and social distancing policies.

“Businesses are required to place signage at public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required. Businesses should admit only those who wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and follow requirements when counties are ‘orange’ and ‘red,’ and remember all customers in restaurants and bars and nightclubs are required to be seated when receiving service,” Holcomb said. “Six feet of distancing between non-household parties is required, including table and bar seating. We have to do these things that work, that are proven to work, so our schools can remain open when safe to do so.”

The move to the county-by-county restrictions came as cases of the virus and hospitalizations spike. As of yesterday, an all-time high of 2,544 Hoosiers were hospitalized for COVID-19, and an average of 210 new patients are being admitted daily.

The current seven-day positivity rate is at 10.3 percent, up six percent from the day Stage 5 was announced, Holcomb said.

“Hospitals and other healthcare providers are experiencing staff shortages, and increasingly more staff themselves are having to call in sick because our frontline medical personnel, our nurses and assistants and doctors, they’re exhausted and overwhelmed and need us all to do the things we can do on the outside that will slow the number of patients that need hospitalization and their treatment inside,” he said.

As of today, all counties except five were in “orange” or “red.”